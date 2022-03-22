Sindh, Punjab ban wheat purchase by private sector

LAHORE: The provincial governments of Sindh and Punjab have banned wheat purchase by the private sector to build up government reserves, officials said on Monday.

“Sindh Food Department has started seizing wheat bought by private sector while inter-district and inter-provincial ban on transportation of wheat has been imposed,” an official at the provincial food department said.

Resultantly, grain movement towards Punjab, where wheat harvesting have yet to pick up momentum, has been stopped.

Early harvested wheat from Sindh used to fetch good price from Punjab as it cater to demand of the province before harvesting of crop.

Due to ban, price of wheat in Punjab province has started show upward trend. Industry officials said Punjab Food Department, even before launching of wheat procurement, started deputing staff on inter-district posts for restricting transportation of wheat.

According to a notification issued by Provincial Food Department on March 18, 2022, officials have been deputed in Bahawalnagar District at six checkpoints for monitoring of ‘illegal’ movement of wheat.

“The staff will monitor exit points and take legal action against the persons/agents involved in the illegal movement of wheat.” Both farmers and flour mill owners in Punjab have strongly opposed moves of Sindh and Punjab Food Departments. Haji Muhammad Ramzan, spokesperson Kissan Board Pakistan criticised provincial governments for imposing ban on wheat purchase by private sector.

He was of the view that farmers would be at disadvantageous position due to monopoly of provincial food department. “Wheat prices are high in the international market. Farmers should be allowed to get benefit of free market,” Ramzan said.

“High-handedness shown by provincial food department during last couple of seasons deprived farmers of their right to sell their produce at will.”

Khaleeq Arshad, a flour miller also expressed anger over restrictions being imposed by Sindh and Punjab provinces over wheat transportation.

He said private sector played vital role in ensuring food security in the country. “We used to buy handsome quantity of wheat with our own investments,” Arshad said. “This wheat helped in meeting flour demand smoothly in months to come.” He demanded of the government to allow wheat purchases by registered private buyers and ban on movement of grains should be lifted immediately.