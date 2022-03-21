Posters’ exhibition on climate begins today

LAHORE : A two-day seminar and posters’ exhibition on "Impact of Climate Changes on the Health of General Public" will commence on Monday (today) at the Institute of Public Health (IPH).

The posters’ exhibition with the theme of the importance of environmental health will continue till Tuesday (tomorrow).

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Dean IPH Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir said that the inaugural session of two-day seminar would be chaired by Lt-Gen (retd) Khalid Maqbool, Chairman Board of Management of IPH (BoM). Senior officers/experts from health as well as other departments/agencies concerned will attend the seminar.

Ex-Principal AIMC Prof Dr Mehmood Shaukat and former Principal FJMC Prof Dr Majeed Chaudhry will also share their expert opinion on the subject.

Dr Zarfishan added that the purpose of holding two-day seminar and posters’ exhibition was to highlight the importance of clean environment for human health and to

bring different departments on one platform for evolving consolidated strategy for taking effective steps to control this challenging issue.