Much ado about nothing

Pakistan appears to be playing a political exhibition match in which teams will not fight for the trophy but for their personal share in gate money. Anarchy is already knocking at our doors and we are busy arranging an OIC session. One thinks that the OIC has largely failed to do much for the progress and welfare of Muslims. It is unfortunate that people believe that it is important for Muslim solidarity, as it has often been silent when Muslim-majority countries need its support. For instance, their support on the Kashmir issue has been lukewarm – financial benefits seem to be a factor in this decision.
Today’s situation demands that the constitution and rule of law should be allowed to prevail against whims and caprices of all and sundry.
Ali Ashraf Khan
Karachi
