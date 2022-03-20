Japan PM pledges investment $42bn over five years in India

NEW DELHI: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida began talks with Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Saturday, with the visiting leader saying he would be urging Modi to adopt a tougher line and “take action” over Russia´s invasion of Ukraine.
Kishida pledged an investment of five trillion yen ($42bn) in India over five years in a summit-level meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kishida’s office quoted him saying before meeting Modi that “Russia’s aggression against Ukraine is an outrage that undermines the very foundation of the order of the international community, including Asia”.
“Such unilateral changes to the status quo are also absolutely unacceptable in the Indo-Pacific region. During this overseas trip (to India and Cambodia) I will engage in exchanges of views with my counterparts about the situation in Ukraine and other matters and urge them to take action,” Kishida’s office tweeted.
