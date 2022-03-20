ISLAMABAD: Following the decision taken by Jahangir Khan Tareen (JKT) group to avoid meeting government figures, the latter has requested them not to take “extreme steps immediately”.

JKT group leader Aun Chaudhry claimed that Defence Minister Pervez Khattak contacted him Friday night, urging him not to take decisions immediately as the government will soon update the disgruntled leaders regarding the latest developments.

Meanwhile, sources said that Khattak urged Chaudhry not to take extreme steps after reports emerged that the JKT group has decided not to meet government figures.

Sources further told Geo News that Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry also called Tareen group’s Chaudhry. On Friday, Tareen group leaders announced that they will not meet the ruling party’s members after which Governor Sindh Imran Ismail tried to contact Jahangir Tareen; however, he was unable to get in touch with him, sources told Geo News.

Sources, however, added that the disgruntled PTI members were holding meetings with the opposition leaders. Earlier, PMLN leader Hamza Shehbaz — who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly — had also met leaders of the Tareen group.