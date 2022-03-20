KP journalists trained in economic journalism

MARDAN: A group of journalists from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attended a five-day training workshop on economic journalism in Karachi.

The Right to Information Commission had arranged the workshop in collaboration with the International Business Administration Karachi and Centre for Excellence in Journalism (CEJ). During the workshop, the journalists were trained about database stories, investment and trade, economy, infrastructure and urban planning.

They were trained on how to understand the working of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the public sector development programme and border reporting.