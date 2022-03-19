Indonesian envoy meets traders

Islamabad: Ambassador Adam M. Tugio held a meeting with the major spice importers in Faisalabad to receive feedback on the execution of business matching with Indonesian spice exporters, says a press release issued here.

Ambassador Tugio stated that during his year in Pakistan, he learned that the Pakistani people are very generous in their use of spices, and that Indonesia produces half of the world’s spices, creating a huge potential and a great opportunity for the establishment of an Indonesia-Pakistan Spices Communication Forum. With the support of the Pakistani spice importers and Indonesian spice exporters, the forum is projected to act as a channel for increasing exports of Indonesian spice products to Pakistan, and for more competitive and sustainable supply of Indonesian spices.

Ambassador Tugio went on to discuss his planned endeavour to publish a book titled “Indonesia Spice Up Pakistan,” which will detail the numerous spices used by Pakistani people in their favourite dishes and where they are purchased from. Ammar Fazil as one of the major spice importers in Pakistan appreciated the efforts of the Indonesian Embassy and shared his thoughts to collaborate in the near future for spice trade in order to further strengthen the trade ties between the two brotherly nations.