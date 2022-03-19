Workshop arranged at UET

PESHAWAR: A one-day interactive workshop on “Synthesis and Applications: Membrane Technology” was organized by the Geopolymer and membrane Research group of the Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar on Friday.

UET Peshawar Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain was the chief guest. Dr Saeed Gul of the UET presented the progress report of the project. Dr Muhammad Israr of the Pakistan Science Foundation asked the researcher to come up with consortium proposals.

Dr Iftikhar Hussain appreciated the efforts of the organisers. He highlighted the contribution of UET Peshawar and its research in the socio-economic development of Pakistan, including Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Earthquake Engineering, developing Building Code of Pakistan, ML1 Lahore, etc. The vice-chancellor said Membrane Technology was environment-friendly technology.

He appreciated the progress of the Chemical Engineering Department and hoped that the membrane research group will commercialize the synthesized membrane under this project in near future.

The leading Membrane Research Groups from LUMS, NUST, COMSATS, UET Lahore, Pak-Austria university of Applied Sciences and UET Peshawar presented their research groups activities and shared their facilities and expertise for better collaboration of Pakistani researchers in technical sessions.

The participants also visited the membrane engineering research lab, strengthened under the Pakistan Science Foundation-funded project. Best poster award was also awarded by the Pakistan Membrane Society