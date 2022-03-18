‘Connect Pakistan Portal’ to be launched

Islamabad : An international conference will be organised in America with the aim to enhance Pakistan’s export besides promoting the rich and diverse culture of the country, said General Secretary of Pak- America Council Sam Ibrar Khan.

Central General Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Inaf US Chapter and one of the founding member of Pak-America Council Sam Ibrar Khan unfolded the plan conference to launch ‘Connect Pakistan Portal’ at ‘Meet the Press’ programme of National Press Club, here, says a press release.

Sam Ibrar Khan said that the council was serving the cause of Overseas Pakistanis for well over a decade and besides resolving their issues also providing them with a platform to become a coherent force. He said that in the corona pandemic Pak-America Council had supported some 13,000 families and met their food needs.

Sam Ibrar Khan said that following the launch of Connect Pakistan Conference they would also be launching a portal to make it an international body where the Overseas Pakistanis from all over the globe would be connected to it and they would launched programmes for the welfare of the people back home. He informed that the ‘Connect Pakistan Portal’ would be launched in August-September this year. “We will also be launching a plan to provide education as well as technical training to Pakistani youth under the Connect Pakistan program­me,”adding, “there is no dearth of talent in Pakistan and all what we need is to hunt and polish it so that they can play their due role in the development of the country.” Earlier welcoming Sam Ibrar, President of National Press Club Anwar Raza said that Overseas Pakistanis are backbone of country’s economy and stressed the need of facilitating them as wherever they are living their hearts throb with the people back home and their contribution toward the national economy is enormous.