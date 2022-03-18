ITA conducts surprise tests on Pakistan’s weightlifters

ISLAMABAD: A trouble was brewing for the Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF) as the International Testing Agency (ITA) has conducted a raid-testing of seven leading weightlifters following the reports of some positive cases in their ranks.

A PWF official has said that the ITA in coordination with the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has conducted surprise raid-tests on leading weightlifters a few days back.

“Yes, tests have been conducted by the ITA in coordination with PWF. As many as seven tests have been conducted by the ITA just recently and more are expected in a few days time,” he said.

When asked why the international body had conducted all these tests coming all the way from abroad.

“I have no answers in this regard. They have conducted tests on some of our leading weightlifters. We are still waiting for the results. Following the tests, there has been no communication from the ITA and we are still waiting for the results.”

However, ‘The News’ has learnt from well-placed sources that two of leading weightlifters have been tested positive for using banned substances in recent days. Though ‘The News’ is well aware of the names of these weightlifters however these cannot be shared as the PWF continues to deny having any positive cases in their ranks.

“We have not been told by any agency on the two positive cases so far. No one has shared results with us and as such we are in no position to confirm these. Once we have the results, we would be in a position to declare names.”

The one weightlifter, who has been tested positive is a known name, while the other is a newcomer.

Two of the leading kabaddi players Abdul Rehman and Sajid Nisar have been tested positive just recently for banned substances amongst around 15 players who were tested during the recently held 42nd National Kabaddi Championship held in Lahore in January.

Following the controversial final, both Wapda and PAF teams were declared joint winners of the national event.

Within a couple of months, news emerged that two weightlifters have also been tested positive for banned drugs.