‘Holi’, festival of colours, celebrated in Sindh

SUKKUR: The festive of colours, ‘Holi’, is one of the popular ancient Hindu festivals that depicts the eternal and divine love of Radha and Krishna, has been celebrated in Sukkur and other cities of Sindh.
While talking to the media at a ‘Gao Shala,’ where a large number of people gathered to celebrate ‘Holi’, Hindu Panchayat Sukkur President Mukhi Eshwar Lal Makheja, said: “We are celebrating ‘Pakistan Day’ and ‘Holi’ together.”
The ‘Holi’ was celebrated by the members of all faiths and religion in Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Mithi, Umarkot, Larkana and other cities, where rallies were taken out.
