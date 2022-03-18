 
Friday March 18, 2022
Tunisians snub poll on reforms as economic crisis bites

By AFP
March 18, 2022

Tunis: Tunisian President Kais Saied, who last year grabbed power in what critics labelled a coup, has now asked voters for their political views -- but days before the online poll closes, fewer than six percent had taken part.

Most people in the small North African country are more concerned with food shortages, unemployment and financial woes than in joining in the process to help rewrite the constitution.

The online questionnaire was launched in January, more than half a year after Saied sacked the government, froze parliament and seized near-total power in a decisive blow against the country’s political elite.

Comments

    Khurshid Anwar commented 7 hours ago

    Tunisians should take up arms and they will have to take up arms as most of the people of the former French colonies of North and West Africa are doing. We all know that USA, Europe and Russia will come to help the government, it should not stop the people from fighting for their rights.

