Rs10m cheques for families of martyred cops

BARA: Khyber District Police Officer (DPO) Imran Khan on Wednesday handed over Rs10 million cheques to the heirs of the cops who had embraced martyrdom in the Khyber district.

The DPO said the Police Department would help the families of the martyred cops by all means. “The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police will not forget the families of martyrs and continue to help them,” he said, hoping that the amount offered to the families would help them with meeting their needs.

“The doors of my office are always open to the families of martyrs,” he said and asked the members of such families to turn to his office without any hesitation if they faced any problems.