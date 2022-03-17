Overseas desk inaugurated in KPEZDMC

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries and Investment Abdul Karim Tordher on Wednesday inaugurated overseas investment desk at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) head office

Abdul Karim visited the head office of KPEZDMC and inaugurated the Overseas Investment Desk (OID). Javed khattak, CEO KPEZDMC, and Adil Salahuddin, CCO KPEZDMC, were also present on the occasion.

The chief minister’s special assistant said that the prime objective of overseas investment desk was to extend prompt response to the overseas Pakistanis and foreign investors interested and setting up projects and bringing investment to KP. He further said the provincial government was extending full support and cooperation till the completion of the project.

He further said that a top priority of the provincial government was to attract foreign investment to the Industrial sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He appreciated the role of KPEZDMC towards the industrialization agenda of the KP government.

Abdul Karim also attended an online meeting with a special assistant to the prime minister for CPEC in order to streamline and speed up developmental work on Chinese investment in the Rashakai special economic zone. The SACM also chaired a presentation meeting regarding allotment of plots and modernization of the economic zone.