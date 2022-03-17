Grotty gifts

On March 8, Woman’s Day was observed in Pakistan to seek rights for women. Unfortunately, extremist elements in Mardan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had their own way to ‘celebrate’ this day.

On March 10, some ‘unknown people’ threatened the management of the Mardan Sports Complex and made the district administration ban women from participating in outdoor activities. The government must make sure that such people are not allowed to supersede the law and their demands are not given into.

Sayed GB Shah Bokhari

Peshawar