TV comedy back on Netflix

New YorK: The comedy satire in which Volodymyr Zelensky unexpectedly becomes Ukraine’s president -- his now war-time job in real life -- will be aired again on Netflix, the streaming platform announced Wednesday.

The resurrection of the TV series "Servant of the People" comes amid a global outpouring of praise for the former comedian now leading his outgunned country’s fight against the Russian invasion.

"You asked and it’s back," Netflix tweeted. On Tuesday Zelensky received a standing ovation as he addressed the US Congress via video link with an impassioned plea for more weaponry and the establishment of a no-fly zone to help Ukraine survive the Russian invasion, which began February 24.

In the 2015 series, Zelensky, who is now 44, plays a teacher who unexpectedly becomes president after a video of him complaining about corruption goes viral. It was a huge hit in Ukraine and launched Zelensky’s career in politics. He was elected president in 2019 as the star of a party with the same name as the TV series. He got more than 70 percent of the votes. The French-German TV channel Arte has been airing "Servant of the People" online since November 19, citing huge interest.