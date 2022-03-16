‘Resolving public grievances top priority’

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police is committed to resolving public grievances on priority and protecting the lives and property of the citizens.

It was stated by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas while listening to issues and grievances of the public as well as retired and serving officials during khuli kutcherri held at Central Police Office.

The IGP strictly directed all zonal officers to listen to public complaints and resolve them purely on merit. “No laxity would be tolerated in this regard” he maintained.During the khuli kacheri, the Islamabad Police chief listened to the grievances of the citizens and marked their applications to the concerned officers for timely action on merit. He also directed them to send reports to his offices in the given time frame.

Muhammad Ahsan Younas emphasized that Islamabad police would not leave any stone unturned to save the lives and property of the citizens adding that Islamabad police is taking many steps to facilitate the public.