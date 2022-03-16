We have the momentum, says Shafique

Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique plays a shot during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on March 15, 2022. -AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan are facing a gigantic task to save the second Test against Australia but opener Abdullah Shafiq is confident that the hosts can do it.

Abdullah, who hit an 71 not out in a superb, unbeaten stand of 171 for the third wicket with skipper Babar Azam, said the Pakistanis will continue the fightback on the final day in their chase of 506.

“Today we got the momentum and hope was created. Tomorrow is an important day and every effort will be made to bat with more focus and concentration and make a fightback,” Abdullah told a virtual news conference at the end of the fourth day’s play.

Pakistan still requires 314 runs to win the game which will be a record chase.

“There was still some reverse swing but we were settled and that helped,” Abdullah added.

After scoring a fine century in the first Test in Rawalpindi, Abdullah got run out here in the first innings but in the second innings he played with more application and gave a solid support to his Babar who kept him guiding throughout the sweating partnership which they developed under pressure situation.

Abdullah revealed that he learnt from Babar during his partnership with him.

“Babar is the world’s best batsman and I learn from him. Today also I learnt from him and will try to learn from him in future also.”

Abdullah said that he tries to play the ball on merit and stick to his basics.

“I try to stick to my basics. In difficult times your basics protect you and bring you out of trouble. I always try to play on merit and according to the situation,” he said.

“Our main aim tomorrow will be to help the team and bring it into a good situation and when I do this then comes individual performance.”

When both Babar and Abdullah were batting it seemed that the pitch was playing easy but Abdullah said that they faced challenges on Tuesday also and will face them on the final day on Wednesday also.

“The pitch is the same and rough patches are created as the time progresses. We faced these challenges today and also will face them tomorrow,” said the opener.

“Australia is a tough side and they tried their level best to bowl well today. Tomorrow is a very crucial day and we will try to bat with tough nerves and enable Pakistan to make a fightback,” Abdullah said.

Abdullah also revealed that they had planned that they would pad the deliveries from leggie Mitchell Swepson who was bowling round the legs. And this strategy of the Pakistani pair turned out to be successful as they averted any damage.