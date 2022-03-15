7-day physical remand of Tanvir approved

RAWALPINDI. Senior Civil Judge Muhammad Qazzafi bin Zahir approved 7-day physical remand of PMLN leader Chaudhry Tanvir Khan in land grabbing case on Monday.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) requested the court to approve 14-day judicial remand but the court gave 7-day physical remand of Chaudhry Tanvir Khan.

The court directed the police to present the accused again on March 21, 2022. Chaudhry Tanvir was brought to court amid foolproof security arrangements as a large number of PMLN supporters were present on the occasion. They raised anti-government slogans outside the courtroom.

As many as eleven senior officials of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), the co-accused in the case, would file applications for pre-arrest bails in the Lahore High Court (LHC), Rawalpindi Bench on Tuesday.

On the complaint of RDA Director General, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) registered an FIR against Chaudhry Tanvir and other RDA staff under sections 5/2/46, 409, 741, 467, 420 and 167 in land grabbing and corruption charges.

Malik Waheed Anjum, the lawyer of Chaudhry Tanvir Khan told the court that the FIR against his client was based on baseless allegations. He requested the court to order for quashing the FIR.