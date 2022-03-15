 
Tuesday March 15, 2022
‘Ishrat Made in China’ being screened in cinemas

By Mohammad Nasir
March 15, 2022

KARACHI: Geo Films Mintrio's presentation "Ishrat Made in China" is being screened in cinemas across the country. People of all walks of life are going in droves to watch the movie. Mohib Mirza made his debut as a director in the movie and people are appreciating his creative skills. Mohib Mirza and Sanam Saeed are playing the leading roles in the movie which is a mixture of action, comedy, thrill and romance.

