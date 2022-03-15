Ishaq Khakwani advises Imran, Tareen to hold talks

LAHORE: Senior politician Ishaq Khan Khakwani has advised Prime Minister Imran Khan and Jahangir Khan Tareen to hold negotiations to find solution to the prevailing crisis.

Talking to the media before a meeting of the MPAs representing Jahangir Tareen at the residence of Aun Chaudhry, Tareen's close aide, Ishaq Khakwani, said that both Imran and Tareen had been friends and they must hold dialogue.

To a question, he said former senior minister Abdul Aleem Khan himself came to join the group and could not spend even four hours here. He also said that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had played a negative role in the PTI. To a question about Tareen's return, he said he would return within next five to six days. He also said that his situation was critical when he had reached London.