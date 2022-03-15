Senior PPP leader Makhdoom Khaleeq passes away

Makhdoom Khaleeq-uz-Zaman, senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), passed away on Monday. He was suffering from multiple illnesses, including diabetes, hypertension and kidney issues, and being treated at a private hospital of Karachi.

The late PPP leader belonged to the famous political and spiritual Makhdoom family of Hala. He was younger brother of the late Makhdoom Amin Fahim who served as a federal minister in various tenures and headed the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians when Benazir Bhutto was in exile.

Khaleeq was also the uncle of the current spiritual leader of the Sarwari Jamaat, Fahim’s son Makhdoom Jameel-uz-Zaman.

The late PPP leader was once a close political associate of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and played an active role in the Movement for Restoration of Democracy during the dictatorial regime of General Ziaul Haq.

During 1990s, however, Khaleeq developed differences with Benazir and joined her brother Mir Murtaza Bhutto. After the murder of Murtaza, he largely remained inactive in

politics.

Khaleeq served both as a member of the National Assembly and senator on the PPP’s ticket. He will be buried in his native town. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah condoled his death and praised his political services for Pakistan as a close associate of Benazir and senior leader of the Peoples Party. Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani, Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani, Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, and Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh also offered condolences.