PTI to lose 17 MNAs if three allies join opposition

ISLAMABAD: The opposition is continuing talks with three ally parties of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf – Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PMLQ), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQMP) – to make the no-confidence motion successful.

These three parties have a total of 17 members in the National Assembly. In case of these parties joining the opposition ranks, the strength of the PTI ruling alliance would reduce to 162 from 179, and the total number of united opposition’s MNAs would reach 179.

The opposition needed the support of 172 MNAs to make the no-trust motion successful. Currently, the total strength of the National Assembly is 341, with one seat lying vacant. The ruling PTI has support of 179 MNAs currently, while opposition has 162 members in the lower house of the parliament. The opposition needed the support of 10 more MNAs.

The PMLQ and BAP each have five votes in NA, and the MQMP has seven members in the Assembly. These 17 MNAs would lessen from the ruling alliance if these three parties join the opposition ranks.

As a result, the treasury benches headcount would decline from 179 to 162 which equals that of the opposition. These 17 members would raise opposition’s strength to 179 which is the treasury benches’ current strength.

PTI government’s allies include Pakistan Muslim League-Q, MQMP, Balochistan Awami Party, three members of Grand Democratic Alliance and one each of Jamhoori Watan Party and Awami Muslim League, besides two independent members. Opposition benches include PMLN’s 84 members, PPP’s 56, MMA’s 15, BNP (Mengal)’s four, ANP’s one and two independents.