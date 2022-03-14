Ethiopian forces burned Tigrayan man alive

NAIROBI: The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said on Sunday that government forces were responsible for burning a Tigrayan man to death, a barbaric act circulated in a widely-shared video that sparked outrage on social media.

Ethiopia’s government on Saturday vowed to investigate and take action against anyone involved in "the extremely savage act" depicted in the video, which shows an unarmed man being set on fire as a group of people, including some wearing army uniforms, taunt him.