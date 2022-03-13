Geo TV’s ‘Jo Bichar Gaye’ last episode today

KARACHI: The popular drama serial “Jo Bichar Gaye,” depicting the history of fall of Dhaka, on ‘Geo TV’, having lot of repute among the viewers.
Reports said the last episode of the drama “Jo Bichar Gaye” would be telecast on ‘Geo TV’ at 8pm on Sunday. The protagonist of the drama, Wahaj Ali, said there was a harmony among the characters, while the heroine, Maya Ali, termed that the historical drama hopefully would not offend anyone. Another important character of the play, Talha Chahoor, said he cried, while talking about the story of this play.
