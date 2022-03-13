KARACHI: Federal Minister for Law Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem said on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan did not seem to him as being nervous but he did not know what was going to happen next.

The law minister said this while talking to media persons as he laid the foundation stone of the new building of the camp office of the Federal Services Tribunal in Karachi.

The law minister told media persons that convener of Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQMP) Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Rabita Committee of MQM were empowered to take a decision on the issue of no-confidence motion. “It is better to get a decree issued from the court if an agreement is signed this time so that you may not be deceived again,” said the law minister regarding the possibility that the MQM could sign a fresh accord to join a new coalition government after the no-confidence motion.

Dr Naseem said that he had become a member of the Senate after getting a ticket from the MQM as he was bound by the decisions and rules of his party. He said that he would abide by whatever decision was taken by his party.

He said the National Assembly had to consider the no-confidence move against the PM as he lacked the ability to vote on the issue being a senator.

He said the Constitution did not bar any coalition partner of the government to join hands with any opposition party. He said that MQM stood for the cause of national solidarity.