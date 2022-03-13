CM aide inaugurates festival in Abbottabad

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Saturday inaugurated Pakistan Festival for Learning at Comsats University, Abbottabad.
The ceremony among others was attended by Deputy Commissioner Tariq Salam, Director Comsats University Prof Imtiaz Ali, police and other officials and students.
Addressing the event, Barrister Saif said that advancement in contemporary education and venturing the new field of modern day technology is vital to achieve respectable position in the comity of nations.
He urged students to involve themselves into create and innovative fields and added that it would usher country into new phase of development and prosperity.
He said that constructive and creative activities would serve as a milestone and beacon of light for the younger generation. He emphasized on the students to utilise their capabilities and abilities for betterment of the country and welfare of people.
