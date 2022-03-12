Youth weight lifting event kicks off at Awkum

PESHAWAR: Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Weightlifting Competitions started at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (Awkum) on Friday.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zahoorul Haq formally inaugurated the Weightlifting Competitions. On the occasion, Director Sports Dr Farooq Hussain, Director ORIC Dr Tariq Mehmood, Provost Dr Idrees

and a large number of students were present.

“The way HEC has made these competitions a success is commendable and of course all credit goes to Dr Shaista Sohail, executive director HEC, and DG Sports Javed Memon,” stated Dr Zahoorul Haq on the occasion.

He said work would start on a sports gymnasium of international standards while efforts were also being made for construction of a swimming pool at the campus.

Director Sports Dr Farooq Hussain said that according to the vision of the prime minister, weightlifting trials under the Talent Hunt Scheme in connection with Kamiyab Jawan Sports Drive had been given to the Directorate of Sports Awkum, which he termed an honour for the varsity.

Dr Farooq Hussain added that such events would produce

players at the provincial and national levels. Twelve players will be selected at the level of each province, after which there will be national level competitions between them.

He said the best players would be selected and they would also be sent overseas for training and competitions and trained by foreign coaches.

He said that among 33 universities of the province, Awkum has assigned the trials and organizing responsibility to conduct the event.