Traffic plan announced for Pakistan-Australia Test

The second Test match between Pakistan and Australia will be played from March 12 to 16 at the National Stadium Karachi, for which the traffic police has formulated a special plan to ensure a smooth flow of traffic in the city.

The following parking arrangements have been made for spectators coming to the National Stadium from different areas of the city.

Hakim Saeed Ground

Residents of Central and West districts via Liaquatabad No. 10 can park their cars and motorcycles at the Hakim Saeed Ground adjacent to the Baitul Mukarram Masjid on University Road, from where they will be taken to the National Stadium by shuttle service.

Similarly, residents of New Karachi, Federal B Area and Gulshan should park their vehicles at the abovementioned location via Napa. Residents of East, Malir and Korangi districts will park their vehicles at the above location via Drig Road, Millennium Mall and Napa. From there, they will be taken to the National Stadium by shuttle service.

Residents of District South, City, Sharea Faisal or PP Chowrangi, via Jail Road, can park their cars and motorcycles at the Hakim Saeed Ground. From there, they will be taken to the National Stadium by shuttle service.

Alternative routes

The public will not be allowed to go from Liaquatabad via the Hassan Square Flyover on National Stadium Road. Motorists can reach their destinations by taking the route of University Road. In addition, Hassan Square traffic from Stadium Road will continue as usual.

Heavy traffic

All types of heavy traffic will be banned from the Millennium Mall to New Town. The public is requested to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and traffic police to avoid any inconvenience.

They should not park vehicles on any service road or main road. For guidance in case of any problem, contact Traffic Police Guide 1915 where representatives are present for guidance or the social media unit (Facebook www.facebook.com/karachitrafficpolice WhatsApp 03059266907 or FM Radio 88.6.

A day earlier, a foolproof security plan had been finalised for the Pakistan-Australia Test, with more than 5,000 personnel being deployed in the city for security duty. Dr Maqsood Ahmed, chief of the Sindh Police Security Division, had said on Thursday the comprehensive security plan had been prepared by the Security Division for the second Test scheduled to commence on March 12.

The plan was devised in a meeting, which was chaired by Ahmed and attended by Colonel Shakarzai of the Pakistan Army, SSP East Qamar Raza Jaskani, Additional Deputy Commissioner South Tabraiz Marri, Wing Commander Sindh Rangers Umer Zafar, Lt. Colonel Musawar Abbas of the Sindh Rangers, PCB officials and other stakeholders and officials.