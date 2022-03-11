Foolproof security for Horse & Cattle Show

LAHORE: Foolproof security is being provided to National Horse and Cattle Show. As per DIG Operations, more than 2,100 officers and personnel have been deployed. According to the security plan, four SPs, 18 DSPs, 45 SHOs and 154 Upper Subordinates are performing duties. More than 100 female police personnel are deployed to check the women.
Elite Force, Dolphin Squad, PR and other patrol teams are also patrolling around Fortress Stadium. All the visitors will have to enter stadium through a walkthrough gate.
hit to death: A 65-year-old woman was killed by a speeding dumper in the Kahna area on Thursday. The woman, yet to be identified, was crossing the road in Kahna area when a speeding dumper hit her. The injured woman was rushed to hospital where she died. Body was removed to the morgue.
Why did Prime Minister Imran Khan single out former President Asif Ali Zardari as his target “No 1” in case he...
RAWALPINDI: The transporters have announced to reduce fares by 25 per cent in the wake of decrease in petroleum prices...
RAWALPINDI: National University of Medical Sciences has set an example in promoting gender equality by giving...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Thursday said all the Chief Secretaries and Inspector...
LAHORE: Punjab University Academic Staff Association expressing concern over bureaucracy’s alleged efforts to...
