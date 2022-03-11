Foolproof security for Horse & Cattle Show

LAHORE: Foolproof security is being provided to National Horse and Cattle Show. As per DIG Operations, more than 2,100 officers and personnel have been deployed. According to the security plan, four SPs, 18 DSPs, 45 SHOs and 154 Upper Subordinates are performing duties. More than 100 female police personnel are deployed to check the women.

Elite Force, Dolphin Squad, PR and other patrol teams are also patrolling around Fortress Stadium. All the visitors will have to enter stadium through a walkthrough gate.

hit to death: A 65-year-old woman was killed by a speeding dumper in the Kahna area on Thursday. The woman, yet to be identified, was crossing the road in Kahna area when a speeding dumper hit her. The injured woman was rushed to hospital where she died. Body was removed to the morgue.