Metro Bus Service to airport will start next month

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday announced that trial run of Metro Bus Service to the Islamabad International Airport will be undertaken during first week of next month.

A spokesman of CDA said that third-party inspection of buses purchased for the project has been completed in China. In the first phase, at least 15 buses painted in orange colour would be dispatched to Pakistan by March 15 and will arrive in Islamabad within 20 days. The official said regular metro bus service from Peshawar Mor to Islamabad International Airport will start between April 15 and 20. In all, 30 buses would run on the route having last station near Chungi No. 26 before the Islamabad Airport. "It will improve considerably the transport system in the federal capital," he said. Previously, the authority had announced to start bus service operation on March 23 but the same was delayed due to some unavoidable circumstances.