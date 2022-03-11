Metro Bus Service to airport will start next month

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday announced that trial run of Metro Bus Service to the Islamabad International Airport will be undertaken during first week of next month.
A spokesman of CDA said that third-party inspection of buses purchased for the project has been completed in China. In the first phase, at least 15 buses painted in orange colour would be dispatched to Pakistan by March 15 and will arrive in Islamabad within 20 days. The official said regular metro bus service from Peshawar Mor to Islamabad International Airport will start between April 15 and 20. In all, 30 buses would run on the route having last station near Chungi No. 26 before the Islamabad Airport. "It will improve considerably the transport system in the federal capital," he said. Previously, the authority had announced to start bus service operation on March 23 but the same was delayed due to some unavoidable circumstances.
Islamabad : The President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf , Azad Jammu and Kashmir and senior minister, Sardar Tanveer...
Islamabad : A book based on the living conditions of ‘Baba Pir Alpa’ was also unveiled. The book based on the life...
Islamabad : Pakistan’s former advisor on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi urged the Government of Pakistan to support...
Islamabad : The Pakistan Meteorological Department will forecast the ‘shooting’ trend of pollens in the twin...
Islamabad : The COVID-19 brought about a generational catastrophe in terms of learning as in the next 5-6 years the...
Islamabad : The 19 per cent of children remained out of school in 2021 while the 40 per cent of government and 23 per...
Comments