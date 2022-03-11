No confidence motion against PM constitutional, says Ahsan Bhoon

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has termed the no confidence motion submitted by the opposition parties in the National Assembly Secretariat as constitutional as well as in accordance with Article 95 of the Constitution.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, SCBA President Ahsan Bhoon said the no confidence motion of opposition parties is legal and nothing contains therein is “ultra vires” to the Constitution.

He said the SCBA is closely monitoring rather fragile political situation of the country, adding that it was clearly provided in Article 95(2) of the Constitution that the Speaker of National Assembly was Constitutionally bound to put the resolution on voting not sooner than three days and not later than seven days from the day the motion is tabled in the National Assembly.

He emphasised that any deviation from the Constitution could provide the opportunity to non-political forces or non-state actors to initiate non-political campaign, the responsibility of which shall be upon the ruling political elite of the country.