Father arrested for killing newborn daughter

LAHORE:Mianwali police arrested a man who had shot dead his newborn daughter four days ago. Police arrested the accused Shahzeb from Bhakkar District.

The accused shot at his daughter Jannat Fatima five times in his Noorpura house on March 6. The accused wanted his firstborn to be a boy. The chief minister had taken notice of the incident and sought a report from IG Punjab.

Earlier, National Commission on Rights of Child (NCRC) had taken notice of killing of a newborn girl by her father in Mianwali. In a letter to Punjab IG, the commission demanded immediate action against alleged murderer Shahzaib. The commission is empowered to inquire into violations of child rights and recommend to the relevant agency or department initiation of proceedings in such cases and may call for information or report from federal or bodies concerned and summoning and production of documents.

The commission has written to the IG that it needs updates on the case along with the relevant record and copy of an FIR if lodged and the supporting documents.

hit to death: A 65-year-old woman was killed by a speeding dumper in the Kahna area on Thursday. The woman, yet to be identified, was crossing the road in Kahna area when a speeding dumper hit her. The injured woman was rushed to hospital where she died. Body was removed to the morgue.