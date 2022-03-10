Polio vaccine campaign ends

ISLAMABAD: The first National Immunisation Days (NIDs) campaign of 2022 successfully reached more than 43 million under-five children with lifesaving vaccines.

Over 339,521 trained and dedicated polio workers were engaged in the vaccination drive to inoculate children at their doorstep. Dr. Shahzad Baig, Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre, Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI), expressed satisfaction over the successful conclusion of the immunization campaign.