Arms recovered from Peshawar godown

PESHAWAR: The Bhanamari police recovered a large number of illegal weapons from a godown on the Kohat Road, an official said. The official said that police during an action conducted a raid on Small Industrial Estate on the Kohat Road and recovered 54 pistols and four M4 rifles from a godown. Officials said the weapons were being smuggled to Punjab.
PESHAWAR: The elders of the Musakhel tribe in Mohmand district on Monday threatened to stage a sit-in in Islamabad if...
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid President and Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi has suggested to Prime...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasized a multi-pronged approach, full-spectrum and vigorous...
ISLAMABAD: Jahangir Tareen group member Saeed Akbar Nawani said it was Aleem Khan who had talked about Punjab Chief...
ISLAMABAD: In a new development, the much touted and already delayed trans-nations $10bn TAPI gas line project has...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The traders are going to stage a protest against a hike in the value of the property, forced sales...
Comments