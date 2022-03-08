‘No witnesses’ to implicate MH17 suspect, Dutch court told

The Hague: Dutch lawyers representing a suspect accused of downing Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014 said Monday that no witnesses exist who could implicate their client in the incident in which 298 people died.

The case about the ill-fated flight, shot down over war-torn Ukraine on July 17 that year, took on a new dimension as hearings resumed near Schiphol airport to the backdrop of Russia’s invasion into its neighbour almost two weeks ago. "Not a single witness can testify to our client’s role, position or alleged involvement in the charges," Boudewijn van Eijck told the judges.