Russia boycotts UN court hearing on Ukraine invasion

The Hague: Russia did not attend a hearing on Monday at the UN’s top court where Ukraine asked for an immediate halt to Moscow’s invasion.

The no-show was criticised by the head of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), and by Ukraine which said the empty Russian seats "speak loudly". Kyiv filed the case shortly after Vladimir Putin’s February 24 invasion, accusing Russia of illegally justifying its war by falsely alleging genocide in Ukraine’s Donetsk and Lugansk regions.