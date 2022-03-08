Mother, daughter murdered in Nazimabad home

A woman and her daughter were found murdered at their house in Nazimabad No. 4 on Monday. Police and rescuers took the dead to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where they were identified as 60-year-old Rubina, wife of Shamoon, and her daughter as Hira Jabeen, 29. They were shot once in their heads.
Police said Rubina contracted second marriage with Shamoon, while Hira was from her first husband, Tariq. The housemaid found the bodies when she arrived and found the gate open. She informed the neighbours, who called the police.
Police found two empties at the scene and sent them to the forensic division of the Sindh Police for ballistics cross-matching. They said they did not find any evidence that could suggest that the victims were killed for resisting a burglary.
The police suspected that the incident might have been the result of a personal
enmity. Some relatives, who live in a portion of the building, told the police that they did not hear any gunshots and they learnt what had happened when the maid found them the women lying in a pool of blood and told them about the incident.
Shamoon reached the property after getting information about the incident. He told the police that he married Rubina in 1997. He said he married another woman in 2011 and lived with her in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. He said he rarely visited Rubina and his stepdaughter.
