PML-N moot demands LEAs vacate hostels of educational institutions

Speakers at a moot organised by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) student wing on Sunday demanded of the government to displace law enforcement agencies (LEAs) from educational institutions in Sindh and hand over the hostels occupied by LEAs to students. The conference also demanded restoration of student unions across the country.

The event was organised by the Muslim Students Federation-Nawaz (MSF-N) at the Arts Council of Pakistan. It was attended by a large number of students and party leaders. Addressing the moot, MSF-N Central President Rana Muhammad Arshad hailed the Sindh government’s move to unban students union that had been banned by military dictator Ziaul Haq. He asked the federal government and other provinces to follow suit and lift the ban on student unions.

He added LEA personnel occupying hostels of varsities and professional colleges should vacate them so that those buildings could be handed over to students coming from other parts of the country.

PML-N Sindh President Shah Muhammad Shah said the days of the incompetent rulers were numbered and the youth would bring an end to the incumbent anti-people government. “Under the leadership of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the youth of Pakistan have taken to the streets to restore the true democratic system,” he added.

PML-N Sindh Secretary General Miftah Ismail criticised the economic policies of the government, saying that if Imran Khan showed up in public meetings without police protection, people suffering from inflation and unemployment would direct their anger at him.

Former Sindh governor Mohammad Zubair said the PML-N would not allow the state to become a toy in the hands of incompetent people. “The MSF youth will play a historic role in protecting democracy in the country,” he stated.

PML-N MNA Kheal Das Kohistani, MSF-N Sindh President Yasir Adeel Sheikh, General Secretary Aqib Khan Tanoli, Karachi Division President Sardar Muhammad Sohail and others also spoke at the event.