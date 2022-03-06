Veteran actor Masood Akhtar dies

ISLAMABAD: Veteran actor Masood Akhtar, who worked in a number of films and television serials, passed away on Saturday morning.

He had been ill for a long time. He was admitted to hospital in a critical condition on January 28, a news channels reported. He had a long association with the Alhamra Art Centre. One of his early plays, Paisa Bolta Hai was staged at Alhamra in the 1970s and it earned him immense popularity. He also received the Pride of Performance Award.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Hussain expressed grief over his death. In a Tweet, the minister said the actor had exhibited his great professional capabilities in many films, dramas and theatre productions. Fawad said his services for the art and showbiz industry would be remembered forever.