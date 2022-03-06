Exclusive: Russian troops 27kms from Kyiv city

KYIV: Russia is intensifying its onslaught on Ukraine with annexing a major city every day.



By this time, many cities in the eastern and southern Ukraine have fallen under Moscow’s control. Ukraine in the last 10 days has lost more than 10 cities and towns and a number of strategic sites. The industrial cities of Voroshilovgrad and Donetsk, east of Ukraine, have now become republic of Luhansk and Donetsk. Industrial city of Kharkiv is under direct control of Putin administration.

Large-scale military outposts are being erected right in the centre of Ukraine’s capital city to resist Russian invasion. Special units of military and police have been deployed in the city. Movement of citizens have been to a large extent restricted. No one is allowed to travel on the roads, except the authorised people. All business activities have been suspended and only pharmacy and a few grocery stores are open. There are long queues of people in front of these shops.

Russian forces advanced from the Belarussian border into north of Ukraine have also reached Irpin beyond Chernobyl. They are at a distance of 27 km from Kiev.

Large numbers of people from Kiev and eastern Ukraine are migrating to western European countries. This correspondent witnessed exodus on Kiev central station by train and busses.

Ludmila, a woman who arrived in Kiev from the eastern Ukrainian city of Luhansk, said that Russia’s occupation of Luhansk is a violation of the dignity of the Ukrainian people and has caused us tragedy. She said: “I am very worried about my mother who still living in Luhansk.”

AFP adds: The western edge of Kyiv bears witness to a human tragedy whose scale grows ever greater as Russia´s assault becomes more determined and indiscriminate.

Working class towns such as Bucha and Irpin are in the line of fire and air raids on Friday broke many people´s resolve to stay.

“Warplanes. They are bombing residential areas — schools, churches, big buildings, everything,” said accountant Natalia Dydenko said after a quick glance back at the destruction she left behind.

Dozens of civilians have been killed in assaults on the northern town Chernihiv. Those remaining live among the town´s ruins and in craters.”There were corpses all over the ground,” Sergei told AFP, as air raid sirens wailed once more. “They were queueing here for the pharmacy that´s just there, and they´re all dead.”

AFP reporters saw scenes of devastation — despite Moscow´s insistence it is not targeting civilian areas.

Russian forces resumed an offensive against Mariupol where a planned evacuation of residents failed to take place over security fears. The strategic city of Mariupol proudly resisted Moscow-backed rebels during a 2014 conflict, but the Azoz sea port has for days been without electricity, food and water in the dead of winter and people began gathering for the evacuation.

After Russia´s defence ministry declared the ceasefire — to open a humanitarian corridor out of the war´s fiercest battles — officials said the city´s 450,000-strong population could begin to leave by bus and private cars.

However city officials then called a delay in the evacuation, saying: “The Russian side does not adhere to the ceasefire and has continued shelling both Mariupol itself and its environs, and for security reasons, the evacuation of the civilian population has been postponed.”Russia later announced the assault was back on.”Due to the unwillingness of the Ukrainian side to influence nationalists or extend the ceasefire, offensive actions have been resumed,” at 1500 GMT a Russian defence ministry spokesman said. The siege came as more Russian forces inched closer to the capital.

In a related development, one of Ukraine´s negotiators says a third round of talks with Russia on ending the fighting will take place on Monday. Putin in a phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Moscow is ready for dialogue over Ukraine if all its demands are met. Also, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that the war in Ukraine “may not be over soon” and that the US and European allies must sustain tough pressure on Russia until it ends.

--Khalid Hameed Farooqi is Geo/The News correspondent in Ukraine where he is covering the crisis after the Russian invasion.