 
close
Sunday March 06, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Masood Akhtar passes away

By ONLINE
March 06, 2022

LAHORE: Senior film and TV actor Masood Akhtar passed away at the age of 82 after protracted illness on Saturday.

According to family sources he was undergoing treatment in a private hospital since one month after his health deteriorated.

Comments