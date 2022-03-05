ISLAMABAD: Jahangir Tareen, the Opposition’s key hope in the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Friday announced that he will reach Pakistan on March 6 (Sunday).

Tareen is in London for his medical treatment. PTI leader Muhammad Salman Naeem, who is a member of the Punjab Assembly, said that he spoke to the ruling party’s estranged leader and inquired about his health, adding that his medical reports are all clear.

He further said that Tareen would reach Pakistan on March 6 from the United Kingdom, and will be present whenever the Opposition tables its no-confidence motion against the PTI-led government.

Earlier, Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that PM Imran Khan had called Tareen to inquire about his health himself. "The prime minister was informed that Jahangir Tareen was unwell," Qureshi had said.

Sources had informed Geo News said Tareen spent a week in a private hospital in Lahore for medical treatment, adding that the PTI leader would spend a week in London. "I'm going for a medical checkup [but] we must stay united and in touch," Tareen told lawmakers who have been sympathetic to him.