Making AJK corruption-free govt’s priority: AJK PM

MIRPUR: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said serving people, addressing their problems and making AJK a corruption-free state are the top priorities of his government.

Addressing a crowded press conference at the Lake View City on Friday, he said that soon after assuming power, the PTI government initiated a number of development projects in the region. Niazi was accompanied by Ministers Arshad Hussain, Azhar Sadiq, Diwan Ali Chughtai, Member Assembly Yasir Sultan, DG MDA Imran Khalid, DG MDHA Mansha Naqshbandi and others.

Referring to development schemes, Niazi said that in line with the vision of the prime minister of Pakistan, the PTI government in AJK is struggling to improve the life of the common man. He said the government is keen to revive tourism in the region. “Parks and roads are being constructed in different areas to promote tourism, whereas basic facilities are being provided to people living on the LOC,” he said, adding that work on the Kashmir Highway and the tunnel connecting GB with AJK would be started soon. Regarding local body elections, he said the issue has been hanging on for the past 30 years but “we have announced holding the elections as soon as possible”. The LB elections, he said, would be instrumental in transforming power to the grassroots level besides addressing the problems of people at their doorsteps. The eradication of corruption and mafia from Azad Kashmir, he said, is his government’s top priority.

About the construction of the Rathua Hariyam Bridge, he said it is unfortunate that the cost of the project has increased manifold. He said the unaccomplished project will be completed by the same contractor at a cost of Rs 1.54 billion. Regarding settlement of affectees of the Mangla Dam Upraising Project, he said the decision to settle 80 persons belonging to sub-families of the Mangla Dam victims has been taken in principle during a meeting of the Board of Governors of the MDHA. He said more public parks will be set up around Mangla Dam for the development of tourism. Moreover, the decision to set up the MUST University campus at Dadyal has been taken by the government.

Terming journalism a sacred profession, the PM said it is a must for people associated with journalism to give correct information to the masses. He said a committee has been formed regarding the construction of a press club under the patronage of the Information Department. Replying to a question, he said the government has no intention to fire any employee. “We have abolished the black law which the previous government,” he said. Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, he said, took a clear stand on the issue of Kashmir. “Imran Khan is the true ambassador of Kashmir”, he said, adding that IK is keen to the development of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. Meanwhile, Niazi during his visit to Mirpur visited the residence of former prime minister of Azad Kashmir Abdul Majeed and inquired about his health.