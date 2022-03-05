Days of PTI govt numbered, says Amir Muqam

MINGORA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) provincial head Amir Muqam on Friday said that the days of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government were numbered.

“The PTI government is on a ventilator. And the captain of the drowning ship has started crying to save his government,” the PMLN leader told a gathering at Shagai locality in Saidu Sharif here. Amir Muqam claimed that the no-confidence motion was ready and would be tabled in the National Assembly where more than 50 percent legislators of PTI would also vote against the government.

“The corrupt Imran Khan and his companions should get ready to face jail for their misdeeds. The rulers used the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for their vested interests and to target the political opponents,” Amir Muqam said, adding that the nation was compelled to live a miserable life due to high inflation and failed policies of the ruling cliques.

He asked the locals to vote and support PMLN in the upcoming elections for the larger interest and development of the area.

He pledged to put all the districts of Malakand Division, including Swat, on the track to development if the masses voted for their nominees in the local bodies’ elections. “We had launched several mega projects for the development of the region but the selected rulers have done nothing to ameliorate the suffering of the masses,” he added.

While blasting the provincial government and law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and expressed concern over the Peshawar blast.

“The perpetrators of the heinous crimes must be brought to justice,” he added.

The local leaders of PMLN, including Mian Iqbal Hussain, Syed Habib Ali Shah, Fazal Rahman Nono, Muhammad Ali Shah, MPA Sardar Khan and Syed Sadiq Aziz were also present on the occasion.