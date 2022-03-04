Misuse of blasphemy law has come to an end: Tahir Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman and Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said there is no misuse of blasphemy law in the country and there is no conception of forceful conversion and forced marriages in Islam.

“No one in Pakistan will be allowed to make havoc on the minorities' rights,” he said while addressing Interfaith Conference held here on Thursday to commemorate Shahbaz Bhatti under the auspices of All Parties Minorities Alliance and was also addressed by Dr Paul Bhatti, Bishop Arshad Joseph, Dr Qibla Ayyaz, Albert David, Maulana Abdul Khubair Azad and others.

The participants of the conference said that there is no second class citizens in Pakistan and the Constitution of Pakistan has categorically defined rights for all Pakistanis. “Everyone has to play their respective role for stability of Pakistan and the rights of the daughters of Muslims and minorities are same,” they said.

PUC Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that ignorant rituals and customs should not be associated with religion. “All the religions condemns anarchy, chaos and killing of humanity,” he said.

He said the visit of Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby to Pakistan has promoted peace, tolerance and interfaith dialogue. Ashrafi also added that after Ramzanul Mubarak we will invite Imam-e-Kaba and Pope Francis to visit Pakistan. He said that the incumbent government has been making endeavours at all respective levels to address the issues of minorities. “Misuse of blasphemy law has come to an end. He said complaints regarding forceful conversions and forced marriages are very rare. “We don't say that everything is right but everything is also not wrong,” he said adding that there are issues and all these issues can be resolved with unity and harmony.