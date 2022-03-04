Crimes in Islamabad on decline

Islamabad : There was a clear reduction of up to 17 per cent in crime incidents (crimes against persons and crime against property) during February 2022 due to effective policing measures, hard work of the cops and swift action on Emergency 15 calls, claimed police spokesman on Thursday.

He said that due to effective policy and timely action against criminals, the month of February 2022 saw a considerable decrease in crime against property in the federal capital.

The spokesman said that heinous crime has decreased by 17 per cent. In February 2022, crime reflects a major dip in the incidents of bike theft (10 per cent), burglary (64 per cent), dacoity (93 per cent), general theft (3 per cent), street robbery (54 per cent), vehicle theft (27 per cent) and house/shop robbery (19 per cent). In pursuance of directions of Inspector General of Police (Islamabad) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, the Eagle Squad has shown considerable improvement in overall performance. ICT Police (Operations Division) made a strong crackdown against habitual offenders, criminal gangs and drug peddlers resulting in a decrease in crime.

During Feb 2022, Eagle Squad officials deployed in different areas of the city checked 36,541 bikes and shifted 2,858 bikes to the police stations, without documents. Similarly, the Eagle Squad checked 14,348 cars, 19,746 suspected persons and recovered 44 different weapons. The Eagle Squad also arrested six snatchers and recovered Rs730,000 looted cash. SSP (Operations) Muhammad Faisal kamran told that due to effective crime prevention strategy adopted by ICT police under command of IGP, police is committed to eliminate the crime from the city adding that a massive crackdown against criminal elements is on full swing.

He maintained that numerous criminal gangs involved in heinous crimes were also arrested and sent to jail adding that this effective strategy would be continued in future and crime rate would be decreased in coming months. The IGP has said that, Islamabad police will not leave any stone unturned in the protection of the life and property of the citizens adding that all possible steps would be taken to make Islamabad the safest city.