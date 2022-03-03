Pakistan premier wrestler Inam gets Rs1 million

LAHORE: Pakistan’s most celebrated wrestler of this era Inam Butt has been awarded Rs. 1 million by Punjab government on winning two back-to-back gold medals in Beach Wrestling World Series in Italy and Greece last year.

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti awarded a cheque of Rs 10 lakhs to the talented wrestler at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday. Talking on the occasion, the provincial minister of sports appreciated the performance of ace wrestler saying that Inam once again made the entire nation proud by winning two consecutive gold medals in Beach Wrestling World Series in Italy and Greece last year. “Inam is our national hero and it’s our prime obligation to honour and encourage sports stars like him,” he said.

Rai Taimoor added that Sports Board Punjab has always encouraged talented stars like Inam Butt.

"Inam is a great son of country. We are proud of Inam Butt," he reiterated.

On the occasion, the minister urged the young athletes of the country to take inspiration from amazing achievements of Inam Butt. “Punjab govt also extended every kind of cooperation to Pakistan’s special athlete Haider Ali and other players for their participation in Tokyo Olympic Games last year,” the minister said.