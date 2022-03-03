Due payments

Last year, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) deployed thousands of government school teachers to update voters’ lists by door-to-door verification. The lists were completed in December 2021. The ECP had announced that it would give these teachers a stipend.

However, despite the fact that the bank account details of all the officers and supervisors were forwarded to the ECP on time, no payment has been released to date. ECP authorities must release the stipend to all officers as soon as possible.

Nauman Khan

Swat