SAPM Yar Muhammad Rind tenders resignation

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on activities pertaining to Ministries of Water Resources, Power and Petroleum in Balochistan Yar Muhammad Rind on Wednesday tendered his resignation, saying the decision is final.

Speaking in a Geo News programme, Rind, who also heads the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chapter Balochistan, explained that previously, he had taken back his resignation on assurances held out to him by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The veteran PTI leader, who is also the party’s parliamentary leader in the Balochistan Assembly, said he had sent his resignation to the prime minister two days ago, as the federal ministers had never contacted him on the matters pertaining to the issues of province.

Moreover, he contended that the ministers had also never bothered to invite him to any meeting regarding Balochistan.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government is taking steps for the development of Balochistan on a priority basis. “Balochistan’s talented manpower is a valuable asset of the country,” the PM said while talking to SAPM and MNA Nawabzada Shah Zain Bugti, who called on him.

The meeting discussed in detail the issues of IDPs in Balochistan and their return to their homes. Apart from this, progress on ongoing development projects in Balochistan was also discussed in the meeting.